New Orders for Manufactured Goods Decrease in February

New orders for manufactured goods in February, down following nine consecutive monthly increases, decreased $2.7 billion or 0.5 percent to $542.0 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Shipments, up twenty-one of the last twenty-two months, increased $3.1 billion or 0.6 percent to $541.0 billion. This followed a 1.4 percent January increase.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in February, down following four consecutive monthly increases, decreased $5.8 billion or 2.1 percent to $271.7 billion, up from the previously published 2.2 percent decrease.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in February, up nine of the last ten months, increased less than $0.1 billion or virtually unchanged to $270.7 billion, up from the previously published virtually unchanged decrease. This followed a 1.2 percent January increase. Inventories of manufactured durable goods in February, up thirteen consecutive months, increased $2.3 billion or 0.5 percent to $479.1 billion, up from the previously published 0.4 percent increase.

