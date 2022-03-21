White House Urges Private Sector to ‘Double Down’ on Cyber Defenses

President Biden today reiterated the call for the private sector to remain vigilant against the threat of Russian cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure entities, noting that “we need everyone to do their part.” The White House also issued a fact sheet outlining specific steps companies can take to strengthen their cyber defenses.

In a press conference this afternoon, Deputy National Security Adviser Anne Neuberger said that she does not see a more significant threat to the banking sector compared to other critical infrastructure entities, and spoke to the efforts by the industry and the Treasury department to prepare for a cyberattack. “The U.S. banking sector truly takes cyber threats seriously, both individually and as a group,” Neuberger said. “Treasury has worked extensively with this sector to share sensitive threat intelligence at the executive level, at the security executive level [and]repeatedly at the classified and unclassified level. I do not believe they’re more at risk, but it is always important for every critical infrastructure sector to double down in this heightened period of geopolitical tension.”

In comments at the American Bankers Association’s Washington Summit earlier this month, CISA Deputy Director Nitin Natarajan told bankers that his agency has not yet seen any rise in Russian cyberattacks targeting the banking sector, but urged banks to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.