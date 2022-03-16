Retail Sales Increase in February

There were $658.1 billion in retail and food service sales in February, an increase of 0.3% from the previous month, and 17.6% above the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—decreased 0.4% from the previous month but was up 15.8% from last year.

Retail trade sales were virtually unchanged from January 2022, and up 15.9% above last year. Gasoline stations were up 36.4% from February 2021, while food and drinking places were up 33.0% from last year.

