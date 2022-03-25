OCC’s Hsu to Keynote ABA Risk 2022

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu has been added to the speaker lineup for ABA Risk 2022, a virtual event to be held March 29-31. Hsu will share his perspective on the risk landscape and what banks should be doing today to manage those risks.

ABA Risk 2022 combines the Risk Management Conference and Risk Quantification Forum for an in-depth virtual event geared toward risk managers at all levels. Sessions will be delivered live as well as pre-recorded, and all sessions will be available for viewing on demand through May 31.