Fed’s Bowman to Speak at Conference for Community Bankers

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman, who holds the designated community bank seat on the board of governors, will speak during the American Bankers Association’s Conference for Community Bankers, taking place Feb. 20-22 in Palm Desert, California.

In her fourth appearance at the conference, Bowman will join ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols for a wide-ranging conversation on the state of the economy, the outlook for community banks and current bank policy issues. Bowman joins a speaker lineup that also includes executives from the nation’s top core providers, who will participate in live discussions on community banking, strategy, innovation, third party integration, conversions and contracts.

Educational sessions at the conference will focus on leadership, innovation and technology, finance and operations, payments and CRE lending. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage in banker-to-banker networking.