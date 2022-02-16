CFPB Allows Consumers to Directly Petition for Rulemakings

The CFPB today announced a new process through which consumers may petition the bureau directly for rulemaking actions. All petitions and related materials submitted will become part of public record and will be subject to public disclosure, and the CFPB will respond to petitions for the issuance, amendment or repeal of an existing rule as required by the Administrative Procedures Act.

Consumers may email their petitions to petitions@cfpb.gov or submit them to the bureau by mail or hand delivery. Petitions should include contact information, the type of action being requested, the factual and legal reasons for the proposed action and the expected effects the proposed action would have on relevant parties.

In its press release, the bureau added that “[f]ormer government employees and other individuals who are paid to influence the agency’s rulemaking agenda behind the scenes will be asked to submit their petition for public inspection instead.”