ADP: 807,000 Jobs Gained in December

The non-farm private sector gained 807,000 jobs in December, according to the ADP National Employment Report. This follows a revised November increase of 505,000 jobs.

Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees gained 204,000 jobs. Medium-sized businesses with 50-499 employees gained 214,000, while large businesses increased by 389,000 jobs.

“December’s job market strengthened as the fallout from the Delta variant faded and Omicron’s impact had yet to be seen,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “Job gains were broad-based, as goods producers added the strongest reading of the year, while service providers dominated growth. December’s job growth brought the fourth quarter average to 625,000, surpassing the 514,000 average for the year. While job gains eclipsed 6 million in 2021, private sector payrolls are still nearly 4 million jobs short of pre-COVID-19 levels.”

Service-providing employment led the increase with 669,000 jobs gained, driven by the leisure & hospitality and trade/transportation/utilities services sectors, which rose by 246,000 and 138,000 jobs respectively.

Goods-producing employment rose by 138,000 jobs. The manufacturing sector gained 74,000 jobs and construction rose by 62,000 jobs. Natural resources/mining rose by 2,000 jobs.

Read the ADP report.