FHFA Sets 2022 Performance Goals for Fannie, Freddie

The Federal Housing Finance Agency today issued the metrics on which it will assess the 2022 performance of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and their jointly owned securitization platform, Common Securitization Solutions.

Among other goals, the GSEs will be expected to promote sustainable and equitable access to affordable housing, foster competition and efficiency in housing finance markets and manage new multifamily purchases within the multifamily cap requirements. In addition, they will be expected to ensure resilience to operational, market, credit, economic and climate risks, and reduce risk to taxpayers.