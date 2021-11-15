FHFA Issues 2021 Performance, Accountability Report

The Federal Housing Finance Agency today released its annual performance and accountability report for 2021. The report focused on the agency’s efforts to meet three strategic goals, including: ensuring that the entities it oversees operate in a safe and sound manner; fostering liquid, stable and accessible national housing finance markets and strengthening the agency’s workforce and infrastructure.

In addition, the report lists the key challenges and priorities FHFA is likely to face going forward. FHFA flagged climate and natural disaster risks; strengthening fair lending programs; promoting equitable access to housing and proposed rulemaking to amend the regulatory capital framework for Fannie and Freddie.

FHFA said it will release a strategic plan in 2022 to reflect new priorities. Broadly, the agency said that its new goals include: ensuring that all Americans, especially those in underserved communities, have access to a fair, equitable and sustainable housing finance system; strengthening the safety and soundness of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and the Federal Home Loan Banks to protect the housing finance system; and protecting FHFA’s infrastructure.