ABA Urges SBA to Improve Communication and Increase Staffing

In a letter sent to the Small Business Administration today, the American Bankers Association urged the agency to improve communication from its headquarters to its regional offices, and to ensure that its regional and district offices are adequately staffed.

ABA’s letter was sent in response to SBA’s request for feedback on its FY 2022-2026 strategic plan. SBA’s plan listed goals of ensuring equitable and customer-centric programs to support small businesses, building resilient businesses and a sustainable economy, and responsibly stewarding taxpayer funds.

ABA also urged SBA to be more transparent in its policy decisions and to share those decisions with key stakeholders and small businesses. In addition, ABA asked SBA to invite feedback on policy decisions related to its loan programs and to enhance the successful 7(a) program instead of implementing a direct lending program.