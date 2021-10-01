Construction Spending Unchanged in August

Construction spending in August was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,584.1 billion, unchanged from the revised July estimate. August’s figure is 8.9% above the August 2020 estimate of $1,455.0 billion.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,242.2 billion, 0.1% above the revised July estimate of $1,243.7 billion. Private residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $786.6 billion in August, 0.4% above the revised July estimate of $783.5 billion. Private nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $455.6 billion in August, 1.0% below the revised July estimate of $460.2 billion.

In August, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $341.9 billion, 0.5% above the revised July estimate of $340.3 billion.

