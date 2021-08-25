New Orders for Durable Goods Decrease in July

New orders for manufactured durable goods in July decreased 0.4 billion or $0.1% to $257.2 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This decrease, down following two consecutive monthly increases, followed a 0.8% June increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.7%. Excluding defense, new orders decreased 1.2%.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in July, increased 2.2% or $5.6 billion. This followed a 1.6% June increase. Transportation equipment, up two consecutive months, led the increase, $3.4 billion or 4.6% to $75.9 billion.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in July, up six consecutive months, increased $2.7 billion or 0.6% to $453.6 billion.

Read the Census release.