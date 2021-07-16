Retail and Food Service Sales Increase in June

There were $623.1 billion in retail and food service sales in June, an increase of 0.6% from the previous month, and 18.0% above the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—increased 1.1% from the previous month and were up 15.8% from last year.

Retail trade sales were up 0.3% from May 2021, and up 15.6% above last year. Clothing and clothing accessories stores were up 47.1% from June 2020, while food services and drinking places were up 40.2% from last year.

Read the Census release.