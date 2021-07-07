ABA Urges FASB to Consider Changes to Proposed Accounting Standards Update

In a comment letter to the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the American Bankers Association recommended several changes to a proposed accounting standards update that seeks to expand when hedge accounting can be used to mitigate reported profits and losses.

ABA said it supports the FASB’s efforts to expand hedge accounting and that allowing multiple layer strategies will “better align the accounting to the risk mitigating activities companies pursue to hedge the economic risks on these portfolios.”

The association recommended that FASB eliminate the “follow the asset approach” for breach basis adjustments that require costly system enhancements to perform detailed transactional review for each of the assets in the closed pool to determine the specific transactions that actually caused the breach.

Other suggestions from ABA include providing clarification on documentation requirements with operational execution of a layered hedge; expanding the scope of the portfolio layer method to include both prepayable liabilities and non-prepayable financial assets; and allowing for early adoption of the new standard.