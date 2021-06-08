Trending
U.S. International Trade Balance Tightened in April

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $68.9 billion in April, down $6.1 billion from $75.0 billion in March, revised.

The April decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $6.2 billion to $86.7 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $0.1 billion to $17.8 billion.

April exports were $205.0 billion, $2.3 billion more than March exports. April imports were $273.9 billion, $3.8 billion less than March imports.

The average goods and services deficit increased $0.6 billion to $71.5 billion for the three months ending in April. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit increased $24.3 billion from the three months ending in April 2020.

