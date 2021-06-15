Producer Prices Rose 0.8% in May

The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.8% in May, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index moved up 6.6% for the 12 months ended in May, the largest advance since 2010.

Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services rose 0.7% in May. For the 12 months ended in May, the index moved up 5.3%, the largest advance since August 2014.

The index for final demand goods rose 1.5% in May. Most of the May increase can be traced to the index for final goods less food and energy, which increased 1.1%.

The index for final demand services increased 0.6% for the month, the fifth consecutive month of advance. Forty percent of the increase in May is attributable to the index for final demand trade services, which rose 0.7%.

Read the BLS release.