Manufacturing Sector Growth Rose in May

The ISM Manufacturing Index registered 61.2 points in May, 0.5 percentage points higher than the April reading of 60.7%. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 12th month in a row. Sixteen of the 18 manufacturing industries reported growth in May.

The Employment Index registered 50.9% in May; 4.2 percentage points lower than the April reading of 55.1%.  This was the sixth month in a row of growth for the index.

The New Orders Index registered 67% in May, up 2.7 percentage points compared to the 64.3% reported in April. This indicates that new orders grew for the twelfth consecutive month.

The New Export Orders Index was 55.4%, up 0.5 percentage point compared to the April reading of 54.9%.

The Inventories Index registered 50.8% in May; 4.3 percentage points higher than the 46.5% reported for April. Inventories grew after contracting last month.

 

