Durable Goods Orders Decreased in April

New orders for manufactured durable goods in April decreased 1.3% or $3.2 billion to $246.2 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This decrease, down following eleven consecutive monthly increases, followed a 1.3% March increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 1.0%. Excluding defense, new orders were unchanged.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in April, increased 0.6% or $1.4 billion. This followed a 2.7% March decrease. Primary metals led the increase, $0.6 billion or 2.7% to $21.6 billion.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in April, up three consecutive months, increased $2.2 billion or 0.5% to $441.6 billion.

Read the Census release.