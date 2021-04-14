Treasury Establishes New Office of Recovery Programs

The U.S. Treasury today announced the creation of the Office of Recovery Programs to administer economic relief and recovery programs. The new office will manage programs authorized through the CARES Act, the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act, and will be led by Chief Recovery Officer Jacob Leibenluft, who will report to Treasury’s deputy secretary.

Before the establishment of the dedicated office, different departments across Treasury managed economic recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic. The programs the new department will oversee include: Emergency Rental Assistance, the Homeowner Assistance Fund, the State Small Business Credit Initiative, the Capital Projects Fund, the Coronavirus Economic Relief for Transportation Services Program, the Payroll Support Program and the Coronavirus Relief Fund.