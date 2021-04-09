Producer Prices Rose 1.0% in March

The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 1.0% in March, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index moved up 4.2% for the 12 months ended in March, the largest advance since September 2011.

Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services rose 0.6% in March. For the 12 months ended in March, the index moved up 3.1%, the largest advance since September 2018.

The index for final demand goods rose 1.7% in March. Most of the March increase can be traced to prices for final demand energy, which climbed 5.9%.

The index for final demand services increased 0.7% for the month, the third consecutive advance. Nearly half of the increase in March is attributable to margins for final demand trade services, which moved up 1.0%.

Read the BLS release.