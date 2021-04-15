NFL Quarterback Alex Smith to Keynote ABA’s Emerging Leaders Forum

NFL Quarterback Alex Smith will deliver keynote remarks during ABA’s 2021 Emerging Leaders Forum, to be held virtually April 28-29. Smith was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2020 after overcoming a life-threatening injury and then returning to the sport.

During the session, Smith will discuss the power of perseverance, his life in the NFL and the Alex Smith Foundation—a nonprofit he founded to send foster children to college.

Smith joins a speaker lineup that also includes Rep. Young Kim (R-Calif.), one of the first Korean-American women ever to serve in Congress and Kelley Earnhardt Miller, who oversees the JR Motorsports race team and serves as chairwoman of the board of directors of Blueharbor Bank based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

The forum runs for three hours both days, and attendees will hear from ABA leadership as well as experts about the science of energy management, organizational change and strategic thinking. Attendees will also have access to the Leadership in Action suite of online courses, which provide techniques for cultivating a collaborative team environment. The virtual event has no travel costs and will be followed by opportunities to reconnect at working sessions throughout the year.