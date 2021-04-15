Industrial Production Rises 1.4% in March

Industrial production increased 1.4% in March. Total industrial production in March was 1.0% higher than its year-earlier level. For the first quarter, total industrial production rose 2.5% at an annual rate.

Manufacturing output increased 2.7% in March. The indexes for durable and nondurable manufacturing fell 3.0%, 2.6%, respectively. The output of utilities declined 11.4% as the demand for heating fell because of warmer temperatures after an unseasonably cold February. Mining production increased 5.7%; oil and gas extraction accounted for most of the gain.

Read the Fed release.