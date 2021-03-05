U.S. International Trade Balance Widened in January

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $68.2 billion in January, up $1.2 billion from $67.0 billion in December, revised.

The January increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $1.3 billion to $85.4 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $0.1 billion to $17.2 billion.

January exports were $191.9 billion, $1.8 billion more than December exports. January imports were $260.2 billion, $3.1 billion more than December imports.

The average goods and services deficit increased $1.4 billion to $68.1 billion for the three months ending in January. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit increased $24.4 billion from the three months ending in January 2020.

Read the Census/BEA release.