Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty to Keynote ABA Washington Summit

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) will deliver keynote remarks during ABA’s Washington Summit, a free virtual event taking place March 16-17. Beatty is chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and chair of the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Diversity and Inclusion. Prior to her service in the House of Representatives, Beatty was a member in the Ohio House of Representatives for five terms. Rep. Beatty will discuss the work of her subcommittee and the importance of increasing DEI in banking.

This year’s summit will focus on the new administration and the opportunities to advance sound policies to address the issues facing the banking industry. Summit attendees will be the first to hear what lawmakers, regulators and the administration are planning in the weeks and months ahead. Pandemic response and relief, financial inclusion, cannabis banking, as well as clarity and context on fair lending, AML/BSA reform and non-bank entrants to the financial system will be on the agenda. ABA is encouraging all bankers to attend this free event.