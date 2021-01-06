Factory Orders Rise 1.0% in November

New orders for manufactured goods in November, up seven consecutive months, increased 1.0% to $487.2 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in November, up seven consecutive months, increased 1.0% to $244.4 billion. Transportation equipment, up six of the last seven months, led the increase 2.1% to $79.0 billion. New orders for manufactured nondurable goods increased 1.1% to $242.8 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in November increased 0.3% to $250.1 billion. Inventories of manufactured durable goods in November, up three consecutive months, increased 0.9% to $426.5 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase.

Read the Census release.