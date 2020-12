House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) today announced committee ranking members for the 117th Congress. Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) will continue to serve as ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee.

Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R- Mo.)—a Financial Services Committee veteran and former banker—has been tapped to serve as ranking member of the House Small Business Committee. Rep. G.T. Thompson (R-Pa.) will serve as ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee.