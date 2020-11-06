Consumer Credit Growth Picked Up in September

Consumer credit decreased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 2.25% in the third quarter according to the Federal Reserve. Revolving credit decreased at an annual rate of 2.5%, while nonrevolving credit increased at an annual rate of 4.0%. In September, revolving credit increased at an annual rate of 4.7%, while nonrevolving credit increased at an annual rate of 4.6%.

Federal government holdings of student loans continue to be the largest portion of non-revolving credit, comprising approximately 43.2% of outstanding credit. Depository institutions and finance companies are secondary and tertiary holders, with 25.2% and 16.6%, respectively, of outstanding non-revolving credit.

Read the Fed release.