Producer Price Index Rose 0.4 Percent in September

The Producer Price Index for final demand advanced 0.4% in September, seasonally adjusted, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This follows a 0.3% increase in August. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index increased 0.4% for the 12 months ended in September.

Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services rose 0.4%. For the 12 months ended in September, the index for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services increased 0.7%.

The index for final demand goods rose 0.4% in September, the fifth consecutive increase. Nearly two-thirds of the September advance is attributable to prices for final demand goods less food and energy, which climbed 0.4%. The index for final demand foods rose 1.2%, while prices for final demand energy declined 0.3%.

The index for final demand services increased 0.4%. More than 80% of the increase can be traced to prices for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing, which climbed 0.5%.

Read the BLS release.