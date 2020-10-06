ABA, Arkansas Bankers Association Release New Ad Highlighting Rep. Hill’s Support for PPP

ABA and the Arkansas Bankers Association today released a new voter education ad thanking Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.) for supporting the Paycheck Protection Program during the coronavirus pandemic. The ad highlights Hill’s work on a coronavirus oversight committee and his support of small business.



“As a former community banker, French Hill knows the importance of small businesses, and acted swiftly to ensure they could continue paying their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “His proven leadership was critical to passing the CARES Act, which is why his colleagues chose him to be on the panel overseeing the important programs it created.”

Arkansas Bankers Association President and CEO Lorrie Trogden said that “French Hill’s support for the Paycheck Protection Program helped make sure 375,000 workers in Arkansas kept getting a paycheck and that more than 42,000 small businesses could keep paying their bills.”