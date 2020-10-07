ABA, Arizona Bankers Association Release New Ad Highlighting Rep. Stanton’s Support for PPP, Small Biz

ABA and the Arizona Bankers Association today released a new voter education ad thanking Rep. Greg Stanton (R-Ariz.) for supporting the Paycheck Protection Program during the coronavirus pandemic. The ad highlights Stanton’s support of small business and his work to find solutions that would help businesses stay afloat during the shutdown.



“Greg Stanton stepped up and supported the Paycheck Protection Program, which allowed small businesses to get the crucial loans they needed to stay afloat and keep their employees on the job during this challenging time,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “Representative Stanton’s strong record of supporting small businesses will ensure they can continue driving our economy forward.”

Arizona Bankers Association President and CEO Paul Hickman said that “Greg Stanton worked with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to make sure that Arizona families and small businesses got the aid they needed during the pandemic.”