FirstBank’s Reuter Appointed Chairman of ABA’s American Bankers Council

The American Bankers Association today announced that Colorado banker Jim Reuter will chair its American Bankers Council—the banker-driven peer group for midsize bank chief executives—for the 2020-21 membership year. Reuter is president and CEO of Denver-based FirstBank, where he has worked for 33 years, previously serving as COO.

Prior to his service as ABC chairman, Reuter chaired ABA’s Government Relations Council, Venture Investment Committee and Payments System Advisory Committee. He also serves on ABA’s board. At FirstBank, Reuter has played a major role in the bank’s deployment of innovative technology on its in-house core platform and launching new payment offerings like Zelle.

“Jim is one of banking’s most dedicated and innovative executives, and an industry leader in the payments and technology space,” said Rob Nichols, ABA president and CEO. “He is an ideal choice to lead ABA’s American Bankers Council and to help us better understand the challenges and opportunities facing midsize banks at this important moment for our industry and the country.”