Crapo Presses Regulators to Extend CARES Act Relief Provisions

As reported by Politico this week, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) wrote to the heads of the financial regulatory agencies urging them to extend certain CARES Act relief provisions. Specifically, Crapo urged regulators to:

Maintain the 8% community bank leverage ratio through Dec. 31, 2021.

Extend the temporary relief from troubled debt restructuring categorizations until Jan. 1, 2022.

Delay the implementation of the current expected credit loss standard until Jan. 1, 2023, and clarify and minimize unintended effects of mid-year adoption

Crapo also urged regulators to consider several additional steps to strengthen minority depository institutions, which he noted have played a significant role during the pandemic. He also called for the extension of several existing mortgage-related relief programs, including HUD and FHFA foreclosure and eviction moratoriums and forbearance for multifamily loans backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.