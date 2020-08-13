Baker Tilly Is Rewriting the Rules of National with a Coast-to-Coast and Global Advantage

SPONSORED CONTENT FROM BAKER TILLY

The combination of Baker Tilly and Squar Milner creates a new organization with greater scale. More profound than size, scale gives our clients a real advantage with our greater influence and enhanced capacity. Resources that are forward-thinking and future-leaning.

Clients will benefit from our genuine coast-to-coast and global advantage with our strong presence and top-notch talent in major regions of the country and in many of the world’s leading financial centers—New York, London, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago. We are connected and borderless, with strong relationships and deep roots.

Our own digital journey is an experience we share with our clients as we help them transform their businesses and capture a digital advantage.

Baker Tilly Digital is a go-to resource for advanced technology and digital solutions. It encompasses an evolving set of technical solutions like analytics, cloud strategies and connected devices, and elevates them under one suite of evolving capabilities. Our Value Architects™ help clients:

Unleash the power of data through advanced analytics, business intelligence and management reporting and data visualization

Leverage connected devices and the Internet of Things to collect real-time performance metrics across all access points

Create a digital culture through effective change management practices

Harness the power of the cloud as the foundation for innovation and growth

Automate workflow to reduce errors and drive quality through intelligent automation solutions

Baker Tilly continues to evolve to help our clients enhance and protect their value.

Learn more at bakertilly.com/getmoving.