Retail Sales Rise 7.5% in June

There was $524.3 billion in retail and food service sales in June, up 7.5% from May and 1.1% above the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—increased 6.7% from May and increased 1.6% from last year.

Retail trade sales increased 6.4% from May and 1.1% above June 2019. Nonstore retailers were up 23.5% from last year, while building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers were up 17.3% from last year.

Sales at gasoline stations increased 15.3% during June but decreased 19.1% since June 2019.

