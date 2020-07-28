Fed to Extend Lending Facilities through Year-End

The Federal Reserve today announced that it would extend to year-end several lending facilities that were established to help support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic. These facilities were set to expire on or around Sept. 30. The extensions apply to:

The Primary Dealer Credit Facility

The Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility

The Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility

The Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility

The Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility

The Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility

Main Street Lending Program.

The Fed’s Municipal Liquidity Facility is already set to expire on December 31, and the Commercial Paper Funding Facility is set to expire on March 17, 2021. Read more.