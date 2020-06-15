‘Main Street’ Program Opens for Lender Registration

Lenders may now register for the Federal Reserve’s Main Street Lender Program, the Boston Fed announced today, adding that lenders “are encouraged to begin making Main Street program loans immediately.”

Last week, the Fed announced several adjustments to the MSLP intended to facilitate participation by more small and midsize businesses. Responding to calls by ABA and others to increase small business access to the program, the Fed lowered the minimum loan size for certain loans from $500,000 to $250,000. The Fed also increased the maximum loan size for each loan option under the MSLP, increasing the term for each loan option from four years to five years and extending the repayment period for all loans by delaying principal payments for two years instead of one.