Trending
ABA Banking Journal

International Trade Balance Widened in April

on Economy, Newsbytes

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $49.4 billion in April, up $7.1 billion from $42.3 billion in March, revised.

The April increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $5.8 billion to $71.8 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $1.3 billion to $22.4 billion.

April exports were $95.5 billion, $32.2 billion less than March exports. April imports were $167.4 billion, $26.4 billion less than March imports.

The average goods and services increased $2.5 billion to $42.1 billion for the three months ending in April.

Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit decreased $6.3 billion from the three months ending in April 2019.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit decreased $26.0 billion, or 13.4%, from April 2019. Exports decreased $79.8 billion or 9.5%. Imports decreased $105.8 billion or 10.2%.

Read the Census/BEA release.

Share.

Related Posts