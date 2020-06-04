International Trade Balance Widened in April

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $49.4 billion in April, up $7.1 billion from $42.3 billion in March, revised.

The April increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $5.8 billion to $71.8 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $1.3 billion to $22.4 billion.

April exports were $95.5 billion, $32.2 billion less than March exports. April imports were $167.4 billion, $26.4 billion less than March imports.

The average goods and services increased $2.5 billion to $42.1 billion for the three months ending in April.

Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit decreased $6.3 billion from the three months ending in April 2019.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit decreased $26.0 billion, or 13.4%, from April 2019. Exports decreased $79.8 billion or 9.5%. Imports decreased $105.8 billion or 10.2%.

Read the Census/BEA release.