SBA Issues Foreign Language PPP Materials, Addresses Eligibility for Foreign Affiliates

To assist non-English speakers with completing their Paycheck Protection Program applications, the Small Business Administration today issued a number of foreign-language resources, including a sample application, warnings about PPP-related frauds and scams and frequently asked questions. The documents are provided for informational purposes only and SBA reminded borrowers that their PPP applications must be submitted in English.

SBA also issued an interim final rule today addressing the eligibility requirements related to entities with foreign affiliates. The rule takes effect upon publication in the Federal Register and will remain applicable until the earlier of June 30, 2020, or when program funding is exhausted.