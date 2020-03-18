FDIC Greenlights ILC Charters for Square, Nelnet

The FDIC today approved the deposit insurance application submitted by San Francisco-based Square, Inc., a payment services provider, to create a de novo industrial bank. Through the bank—Square Financial Services, Inc.—Square will originate commercial loans to merchants that process card transactions through its payments system. The bank—which is expected to open in 2021—will be headquartered in Salt Lake City.

The FDIC also approved a deposit insurance application submitted by Nelnet Inc., a private student loan servicer, to open a de novo industrial bank. Nelnet Bank will operate as an internet-only bank, also headquartered in Salt Lake City.