Senate Banking Committee Chairman Added to ABA Summit Lineup

Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) has been added as a keynote speaker at the American Bankers Association’s Washington Summit, to be held March 23-25 in the nation’s capital. As chairman of the Senate Banking Committee since 2017, Crapo played an instrumental role in the enactment of the S. 2155 regulatory reform law, the first bipartisan banking bill passed in a decade, and he continues to be an advocate for right-sizing banking regulation.

Crapo joins a speaker lineup that also includes FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams, CNN political analyst Bakari Sellers and CBS News political contributor Leslie Sanchez.

The Summit gives bankers a unique opportunity to advocate for meaningful changes that grow the economy and give bank customers more choices. Registration is free for bankers, bank directors and trustees and ABA associate members. Attendees are also encouraged to register for ABA’s Mutual Community Bank Forum, Emerging Leaders Forum and Women’s Leadership Forum, all of which are held in conjunction with the Summit.