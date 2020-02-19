Producer Prices Rose 0.5 percent in January

Producer prices advanced 0.5 percent in January, seasonally adjusted according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Producer prices rose 2.1 percent on an un-adjusted basis for the twelve months ending in January. The “core” measure of producer prices, which is final demand less foods, energy, and trade, rose 0.4 percent in January, and is up 1.5 percent from a year ago.

Prices for final demand goods inched up 0.1 percent in January, the fourth consecutive rise. Leading the January increase, the index for final demand goods less foods and energy climbed 0.3 percent. Prices for final demand foods advanced 0.2 percent. In contrast, the index for final demand energy fell 0.7 percent.

The index for final demand services climbed 0.7 percent in January, the largest increase since rising 0.7 percent in October 2018. In January, margins for final demand trade services advanced 1.2 percent.

Read the BLS release.