ADP: 291,000 Jobs Added in January

The non-farm private sector added 291,000 jobs in January, according to the ADP National Employment Report. This followed a 271,000 job increase in December.

Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees gained 94,000 jobs. Medium-sized businesses with 50-499 employees created 128,000, while large businesses added 69,000 jobs.

“The labor market experienced expanded payrolls in January,” said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. “Goods producers added jobs, particularly in construction and manufacturing, while service providers experienced a large gain, led by leisure and hospitality. Job creation was strong among midsized companies, though small companies enjoyed the strongest performancein the last 18 months.”

Service-providing employment rose by 237,000 jobs, driven by the Professional/business services and Education/health services, which added 49,000 and 70,000 respectively. The leisure and hospitality sector had another robust report, adding 96,000 jobs. Goods-producing employment grew by 54,000 jobs. Both the manufacturing and construction industries gained 10,000 and 47,000 jobs respectively. Natural Resources/mining decreased by 2,000 jobs.