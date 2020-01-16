Retail Sales Up 0.3 Percent in December

There was $529.6 billion in retail and food service sales in December, up 0.3% from the previous month and 5.8% from the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—increased 0.5% from November and 5.7% from last year.

Retail trade sales increased 0.4% from November and 6.0% from last year. Sales at non-store retailers increased only 0.2% over the month but were up 19.2% year-over-year.

Sales at gasoline stations increased 2.8% during December and increased 11.3% since December 2018.

Read the Census release.