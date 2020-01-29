Durable Goods Orders Rose 2.4% in December

New orders for manufactured durable goods increased 2.4% in December to $245.5 billion, following a 3.1% November decrease, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Transportation equipment drove the increase, rising 7.6% to 82.9 billion over the month. New orders, excluding the transportation sector, decreased 0.1%.

Excluding defense, new orders decreased 2.5%.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods decreased 0.2% to $250.4 billion.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods increased 0.5% to $436.0 billion. This followed a 0.4% November increase.

Read the Census release.