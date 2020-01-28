ABA Launches Bank Training for Detecting Human Trafficking

Recognizing the crucial role banks can play in combating human trafficking and human smuggling, ABA today launched a new online course on ways bankers can spot the signs of illicit financial activity associated with these crimes. There are approximately 25 million victims of human trafficking around the world, including 403,000 in the United States alone.

“Banks are in a unique position to help identify, prevent and disrupt these heinous crimes,” said ABA Chief Member Engagement Officer Jim Edrington. “It is critical for frontline staff to know the red flags and customer indicators that may be alerts for sophisticated human trafficking and human smuggling schemes, and this training will help them enhance the extraordinary measures they are already taking to support law enforcement in these areas.”

Part of ABA’s free-to-members Frontline Compliance Training, this 60-minute, self-paced course helps bankers identify possible financial and behavioral indicators of human trafficking and human smuggling; know the difference between the two crimes; and be prepared to report potential criminal activity to the proper authorities. Training is appropriate for bankers in all job roles.