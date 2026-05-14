Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales came in at $757.1 billion in April 2026, up 0.5% from the previous month and in line with market expectations. This followed a gain of 1.6% in March, downwardly revised from 1.7%. Overall, total retail sales were up 4.9% over the year. Gasoline stations recorded the largest increase over the month, rising 2.8% in April after spiking 13.7% in March.

The ABA Office of the Chief Economist believes this month’s retail sales report reflects a normalization from stronger growth in the previous month. While sales notably decelerated, total sales growth remained positive in April even when excluding gas station receipts (+0.3%). Given the month-to-month volatility in energy, it will have to be seen the extent to which energy prices change consumer spending patterns and ultimately consumer lending and delinquencies.