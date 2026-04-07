The FDIC and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency today finalized a joint rule to remove the use of reputational risk from their supervisory programs.

The rule codifies a change that the agencies’ leaders previously instructed supervisors to make. It comes amid a Trump administration push to weed out policies that allegedly encouraged regulators to discriminate against cryptocurrency and other industries.

The rule also prohibits the agencies from requiring or encouraging institutions to close customer accounts or take other actions because of a person or entity’s political, social, cultural, or religious views or beliefs.