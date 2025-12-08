Nearly one in four bank customers have not taken any steps to protect their accounts, according to a recent survey by J.D. Power.

The survey found that 23% of bank customers and 29% of credit card customers said they have not taken any security measures, such as reviewing their accounts, updating passwords or adding multi-factor authentication to their accounts in the past 90 days. Half (50%) of bank customers and 55% of credit card customers said they were not prompted by their providers to act on security in the past 90 days.

At the same time, 29% of bank customers and 24% of credit card customers said they had experienced some form of financial fraud on their accounts in the past 12 months, with many experiencing more than one instance of fraud in that period. Fraud was most prevalent among members of Gen Z, with 43% having experienced checking, savings or debit fraud and 41% having experienced credit card fraud in the past 12 months.