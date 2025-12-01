The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency today announced that it will maintain its current assessment rates in 2026.

The OCC reduced its assessment rates in September. For the Sept. 30, 2025, semiannual assessment, the OCC reduced the rates in the general assessment fee schedule by 30% for assets up to $40 billion and 22% for assets above $40 billion. It also reduced the rates in the independent trust and independent credit card assessment fee schedules by 22%.

The hourly fee for special examinations and investigations will also remain unchanged at $137 in 2026.