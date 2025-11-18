New orders of manufactured goods increased $8.4 billion, or 1.4%, from the prior month to $612 billion in August, the Commerce Department said. Shipments of manufactured goods decreased $800 million, or 0.1%, to $607.7 billion, while inventories were virtually unchanged at $948.8 billion.
Fed releases new principles for bank supervision
The Federal Reserve released a set of new supervisory operating principles that instructs its bank supervisors to focus on material financial risks rather than “processes, procedures and documentation” that do not pose a threat to a bank’s safety...